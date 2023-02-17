DALLAS (KDAF) — With the sun coming out and winter leaving, a lot of couples are already planning their next getaway.

There’s something for every couple in Texas whether you want to dine at a fancy restaurant or hide out in a cozy hotel.

North Texas spots were listed among Texas’ best romantic getaways in a report from US News.

Here’s a list of North Texas’ top romantic spots that made the list:

SkyBox Cabins: Glen Rose

The Granbury Cabins at Windy Ridge: Granbury

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek: Dallas

Here’s what the report suggests to look for in Dallas and Fort Worth:

“Favorite spots include Taqueria La Ventana, Pepe’s & Mito’s and E Bar Tex-Mex. Alternatively, sign up for a food tour to sample some of the city’s top eats with a knowledgeable local. End your night sharing a few margaritas from bars along Dallas’ famed Margarita Mile (after all, Dallas isthe birthplace of the frozen margarita). Couples continually rate the Kimbell Art Museum as a top activity, thanks to its lovely art and intriguing rotating exhibits. Have your date nights at Sundance Square, where a selection of restaurants (try Branch & Bird for cocktails followed by dinner at Reata Fort Worth) and entertainment venues await you. Travelers generally enjoy the live music performances that Sundance Square Plaza hosts each weekend.” U.S. News & World Report

You can find the whole list here if you want to see more places in Texas.