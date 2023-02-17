DALLAS (KDAF) — With the sun coming out and winter leaving, a lot of couples are already planning their next getaway.
There’s something for every couple in Texas whether you want to dine at a fancy restaurant or hide out in a cozy hotel.
North Texas spots were listed among Texas’ best romantic getaways in a report from US News.
Here’s a list of North Texas’ top romantic spots that made the list:
- SkyBox Cabins: Glen Rose
- The Granbury Cabins at Windy Ridge: Granbury
- Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek: Dallas
Here’s what the report suggests to look for in Dallas and Fort Worth:
“Favorite spots include Taqueria La Ventana, Pepe’s & Mito’s and E Bar Tex-Mex. Alternatively, sign up for a food tour to sample some of the city’s top eats with a knowledgeable local. End your night sharing a few margaritas from bars along Dallas’ famed Margarita Mile (after all, Dallas isthe birthplace of the frozen margarita).
Couples continually rate the Kimbell Art Museum as a top activity, thanks to its lovely art and intriguing rotating exhibits. Have your date nights at Sundance Square, where a selection of restaurants (try Branch & Bird for cocktails followed by dinner at Reata Fort Worth) and entertainment venues await you. Travelers generally enjoy the live music performances that Sundance Square Plaza hosts each weekend.”U.S. News & World Report
You can find the whole list here if you want to see more places in Texas.