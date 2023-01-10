DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it’s pretty warm to start the year in the month of January in North Texas and it’s a perfect time to get a taste of warmer days with some delicious seafood and more specifically, oysters.

Tuesday, January 10 is National Oysters Rockefeller Day! “Eating oysters is super fun, whether you eat them raw or prepare a special dish, an oyster meal can be a great way to spend time with your family and friends,” National Today said.

So, where can you get the best oysters throughout the Lone Star State? We checked out a report from Trips to Discover on the top places to eat oysters in Texas.

“Texans love oysters, no matter if they are raw, grilled, fried, or mixed in a gumbo. These top seafood establishments listed below have gained a reputation for having some of the freshest oysters around. Get your oyster fix at these restaurants that range from upscale joints to dive bars,” the report said.

Here are the top oyster eateries in Texas:

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette – Houston

Gilhooley’s Restaurant – San Leon

Danton’s Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen – Houston

Captain Tom’s Seafood and Oyster Bar – Houston

S&D Oyster Company – Dallas

Brasserie 19 – Houston

Black Pearl Oyster Bar – Galveston

Quality Seafood Market – Austin

Perla’s Seafood and Oyster Bar – Austin

Pine Tree Lodge – Beaumont