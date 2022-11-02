Hand holding incense stick over “ofrenda” for the Day of the Dead in Puebla, Pue., Mexico

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone is winding down from celebrating Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31 and now it’s time to celebrate a traditional Mexican holiday, Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

“Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a traditional Mexican holiday celebrated November 2. On this day, it is believed that the souls of the dead return to visit their living family members. Many people celebrate this day by visiting the graves of deceased loved ones and setting up altars with their favorite foods, drink, and photos,” NationalToday said.

We checked out a report from Trips to Discover on the best cities in Texas to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Along with Mexica, this holiday is celebrated in Latine America, Europe, the United States, and, of course, in the state of Texas.

Here are the top 6 cities according to Trips to Discover

San Antonio

Corpus Christi

Austin

Denton

Houston

Victoria

“Nowadays, decorative skull face paint has become a common costume for those celebrating the Day of the Dead. An altar for the deceased, known as an ofrenda, along with a huge party with food and drink are common staples found at these celebrations. Embrace the Day of the Dead this fall at these top Texas cities that have the best Dia de los Muertos celebrations,” the report said.