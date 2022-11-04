DALLAS (KDAF) — We know that the temperatures a starting to fall and one of the last things you’re thinking about is heading to the beach, but it’s never too early to get trips planned for when the weather gets back to above 75 degrees again.

We checked out Upgraded Points report on the best Texas beaches for 2022 and for your planning needs for next year. While it may be colder throughout the state, the report says that heading over to Boca Chica Beach or South Padre Island during the winter season wouldn’t be a bad idea as temps rarely drop below 70 degrees.

Another winter destination according to the report is Padre Island National Seashore for some bird watching, “Birdwatching is at its best here in the fall and winter, when thousands of migrating shorebirds — peregrine falcons, sandhill cranes, ospreys — flock here for the season.”

Texas might not be recognized by the rest of the country for its many beaches as California, Florida, and others take up those spots, but the Lone Star State is more than just vast diversity, incredible food, top-notch sports, and cowboy hats.

“What truly sets Texas’ best beaches apart, however, is their authentic taste of local life. Fishing — a popular Texan pastime — is spectacular no matter which beach town you choose to visit, while horseback rides along the sand channel the state’s cowboy culture,” the report says.

Here’s Upgraded Points list of the top Texas beaches:

Boca Chica Beach

Crystal Beach

Galveston Island

Matagorda Bay Nature Park

Mustang Island State Park

North Beach

Padre Island National Seashore

Port Aransas

Rockport Beach

San Jose Island

South Padre Island

Surfside Beach