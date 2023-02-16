This image released by Netflix shows Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in a scene from the film “Extraction 2.” (Jason Boland/Netflix via AP)

DALLAS (KDAF) — Hollywood always has the eyes of America with the brightest stars from romantic comedies to Marvel Cinematic Universe and while acting is a big draw, it’s the hair that some covet the most.

A report from Style Seat found the most coveted celebrity hair in every state and interestingly enough, it’s the men that are bringing the heat as 70% of the most popular follicles belong to the dudes of hollywood.

For Texas, they want to look like Thor himself, well, actually the Lone Star State wants to have actor Chris Hemsworth’s hair. Honestly, can you blame them?

“The undisputed leader in hair by national search volume is none other than Jennifer Aniston. America’s hair sweetheart was joined in the top 5 by Justin Bieber, Chris Hemsworth, Brad Pitt, and Harry Styles,” the report said.