DALLAS (KDAF) — What are Texas’ property tax rates compared to other high-tax states? Wallet Hub’s report reveals how much most people pay in property taxes for their homes.

You can even pull data from reports dating back to 2010 to the present year. According to WalletHub, the average American household spends $2,690 on property taxes for their homes each year, according to the US Census Bureau.

Based on the lowest to highest averages from 1 to 50, Texas is ranked 47 with high average real estate property taxes. Even though Texas is pretty far down on the list, states like New York placed were listed at 44, while California is placed at 16.

The ranking factors in the Effective Real Estate Tax Rate for homes around the median home value by state.

In Texas, the property taxes median average is $3,520 for a home that is an average value home at $202,600.

Besides real estate taxes, the report examines vehicle property taxes and how people meet and minimize their tax obligations in the 50 states. You can find the full report on WalletHub.com.