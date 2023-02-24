DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you finally ready to take the leap in starting a new business this year? Maybe you’re waiting to see if where you currently live is the best place for you to get rolling on this new venture.

A report from B2B Reviews found the best states to start a business in 2023 and it seems the Lone Star State is the top spot where business is booming.

Texas is the best state to start a business: With the second-highest gross domestic product, or GDP, in 2021 and ninth in small business growth from 2021 to 2022, the Lone Star State boasts a healthy business economy with no personal income or corporate income taxes. Its low minimum wage and agile workforce make it the ideal state to start a business,” the report said.

These are the top 10 best states to start a business in 2023:

  1. Texas
  2. North Carolina
  3. Colorado
  4. Tennessee
  5. Florida
  6. Utah
  7. Virginia
  8. Georgia
  9. Indiana
  10. Ohio

They ranked all 50 states using 12 data points to find those that are most favorable for starting a business this year.