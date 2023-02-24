DALLAS (KDAF) — Are you finally ready to take the leap in starting a new business this year? Maybe you’re waiting to see if where you currently live is the best place for you to get rolling on this new venture.

A report from B2B Reviews found the best states to start a business in 2023 and it seems the Lone Star State is the top spot where business is booming.

“Texas is the best state to start a business: With the second-highest gross domestic product, or GDP, in 2021 and ninth in small business growth from 2021 to 2022, the Lone Star State boasts a healthy business economy with no personal income or corporate income taxes. Its low minimum wage and agile workforce make it the ideal state to start a business,” the report said.

These are the top 10 best states to start a business in 2023:

Texas North Carolina Colorado Tennessee Florida Utah Virginia Georgia Indiana Ohio

They ranked all 50 states using 12 data points to find those that are most favorable for starting a business this year.