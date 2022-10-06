DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many things special to the state of Texas, the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Longhorns, barbecue, and Tex-Mex, but one thing is for sure, the best chili in the entire country can be found in the Lone Star State.

A report from TheTravel.com states that the city of Austin is the Chili Capital of the Southwest, “In others, such as the Southwest, anything but meat is often a faux-pas in regard to what goes into that chili pot. There’s one destination that seems to be marking the standard as far as the best bowl of chili in the U.S., though, and it can be found in one Southwestern city.”

The specific bowl of chili in question is the Texas Red Chili, it’s made (normally) without vegetables, so the true star without any distraction is the meat of this dish.

The report says, “In fact, it would be highly unusual to go to Texas and find chili anywhere that has any kind of bean or vegetable in it. Additionally – and it’s another slightly strange attribute of Texas chili – there are no tomatoes used in any authentic recipe,” the report says.

The report dove headfirst into this bowl of chili and while they might not sound fun to you, give it a try, you never know what it’ll surprise you with. TheTravel.com touts these spots as not only the best chili in Austin but in the state as well:

Texas Chili Parlor

Valentina’s Tex-Mex BBQ