DALLAS (KDAF) — It really is true, whatever Texas does, they do it big, and with traffic problems, that saying runs just as true as it does with delicious barbecue.

According to a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute that highlighted the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, Texas took the top spot with 13 locations listed in the top 100 with nine in the Houston metro area.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, including our traffic challenges,” said Texas Trucking Association President and CEO John D. Esparza. Trucks are the primary movers of freight in this state and when those trucks are stuck in traffic, our economy, our roadway safety, and our environment are all negatively impacted. The good news is that ATRI’s annual analysis provides the roadmap for where infrastructure investments should be made to keep Texas moving.”

These are the 13 Texas bottlenecks that made the list:

No. 3 Houston: I-45 at I-69/US 59

No. 11 Houston: I-10 at I-45

No. 16 Dallas: I-45 at I-30

No. 19 Houston: I-45 at I-610 (North)

No. 26 Houston: I-10 at I-610 (West)

No. 30 Houston: I-610 at US 290

No. 32 Austin: I-35

No. 43 Houston: I-10 at I-610 (East)

No. 53 Dallas: US 75 at I-635

No. 61 Ft. Worth: I-35W at I-30

No. 71 Houston: I-610 at I-69/US 59 (West)

No. 81 Houston: I-10 at I-69/US 59

No. 91 Houston: I-45 at Sam Houston Tollway (North)