DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of some of the best breakfast foods in the country you probably think to pancakes, chicken and waffles, eggs benedict and more staples, but Texas wants the country and heck, the world to know that it’s best breakfast deserves to be placed on a pedestal.

According to a report from Food & Wine, the best breakfast in Texas and one of the best in the country is the breakfast taco. Whether you’re going through a drive-thru or in line at a food truck, you’re in for a treat when dining on some delicious breakfast tacos at any time of the day.

The report said, “There is so much Texas to see and experience and eat — anyone with an explorer’s mindset will never be finished. A lifetime is not long enough, and we haven’t even talked about the capital of Texas breakfast, which is most definitely Austin, and your breakfast will often be tacos.”

Food & Wine says that heading over to Veracruz All Natural in East Austin is the perfect place to start when trying to find the best breakfast tacos in the Lone Star State.

We also checked out Yelp’s list of the best spots in Dallas for breakfast tacos:

Mami Coco – East Dallas

El Come Taco – Lower Greenville

La Victoria – East Dallas

Tacolicious

Tacos La Banqueta – East Dallas

Tortillas La Nortena – Oak Cliff

Taco Joint

Taqueria Nuevo Leon

Mijas Taqueria – Lake Highlands