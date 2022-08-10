DALLAS (KDAF) — Sleep is one of the best things you can do for your mind, body, and soul. So, what states sleep the worst and best? Well, if you’re in Texas, you’re more than likely doing just fine!

Counthingsheep released a study, Sleepless in America, to see what states are sleeping the worst and best! “Using County Health Rankings and Google Search Data, we were able to identify where Americans struggle the most with their sleep. The factors taken into account were the % who suffer from insufficient sleep, and number of searches for sleeping aids within the past year.”

The publication reports the top 5 worst sleeping states are:

Vermont

Wyoming

Alaska

North Dakota

South Dakota

The 5 best are:

Ohio

California

Michigan

New York

Pennsylvania

The great state of Texas came in at No. 45, which makes them the sixth-best state for sleeping.

Insufficient sleep %: 34%

Population in state with insufficient sleep: 10,233,159

Searches for sleep medication in the past year: 682,080

Insufficient sleepers searching for sleep medication %: 7

For more from this report, click here!