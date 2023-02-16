DALLAS (KDAF) — It can be difficult to keep up with technology these days, and it seems the older you get the less tech-savvy you can be. Even people in their 20s can find themselves out of the technology loop just as much as those in their 80s can.

However, some states know what they’re doing in the tech world no matter how old they are.

A report from Seniorly Resource Center found the states with the most tech-savvy seniors in 2023, “You’ve heard about iPad kids – but what about iPad grandparents?

“The days of older adults struggling to work the TV remote are long gone, as America’s seniors lean into the digital world and shed their reputation as the country’s most reluctant adopters of new tech,” the report said.

Places like Washington D.C., California, and Utah found themselves in the top three in the US when it comes to tech savviness of older adults, but it seems Texas isn’t too far behind coming in at No. 14 in the country.

Please include attribution to Seniorly.com with this graphic.



