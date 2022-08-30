DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer season is winding down as football seasons from peewee to the pros are getting underway and school is back in session, but it’s not too late to get a quick beach visit in before the fall is here to stay.

If you’re in Texas, you won’t even have to leave the state to get some great beach time in, this is especially important to us to highlight because Tuesday, August 30 is National Beach Day! Who doesn’t love some fun in the sun?

NationalToday explains that you need to get out and celebrate some coastal life, “Started in 2014, this holiday raises our awareness of the beauty of beaches while also calling attention to keeping them clean and safe.”

We didn’t just make up this list of the best beaches in Texas, we checked out U.S. News’ list of the best vacation rankings when it comes to Lone Star State’s beaches. “With more than 370 miles of coastline along the Gulf of Mexico’s teal and emerald water, Texas is home to plenty of beach vacation options.”

Boca Chica

Padre Island National Seashore

South Padre Island

Mustang Island

Rockport Beach

Crystal Beach

Corpus Christi

Lighthouse Beach

Matagorda Bay Nature Park

Surfside Beach

San Jose Island