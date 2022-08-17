DALLAS (KDAF) — Wednesday, August 17 is National Nonprofit Day which means it’s time to maybe sign up for a weekend volunteering opportunity in your area or even donate to a cause you’re passionate about.
“Nonprofits throughout the country work to promote awareness and offer assistance to individuals who otherwise would not be able to afford it. Their activities contribute to the shaping of our society and provide hope for a brighter future,” NationalToday said about nonprofits.
While volunteering and donating to nonprofits is more helpful than people imagine, have you ever considered working for one? Well if that interests you, check out this list of the best nonprofit companies across the state of Texas from Zippia:
- IAI International Assembly
- Southwest Research Institute
- The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
- Oceans Massage and Spa
- BCFS Health and Human Services
- Home Group
- UT Medicine
- EOAC Waco
- Michael & Susan Dell Foundation
- Meeting Professionals International
- Marine Well Containment
- Hydril Co
- The Alamo
- Susan G. Komen
- Avenue 360 Health and Wellness
There are 85 other amazing nonprofits on Zippia’s list, to check them out, click here!