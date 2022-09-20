DALLAS (KDAF) — What was your first food love? Maybe it was a hamburger, chicken tenders, noodles, ice cream, bacon, or maybe it was something that is loved worldwide and has been loved for generations, pizza.

Everyone has their favorite pizza, but as long as you aren’t against eating meat, then you probably have a deep love and appreciation for pepperoni pizza. Good thing is that Tuesday, Sep. 20 is National Pepperoni Pizza Day!

NationalToday says, “They all might be good, but one of them has to be the best. Use Yelp as your guide to find the best slice of pepperoni heaven near you. Better yet, ask your friends because they always know where to find the most out-of-this-world pepperoni pizza slice in town!”

Maybe finding a legitimate source of the most delicious pizza in your state or even the country as a whole is important to you. That’s why we’re here to help. We checked out Reader’s Digest report of the best pizza in the U.S.! “Of course, the pizza pie has consistently topped the list of America’s favorite foods, and while the question of who invented pizza is shrouded in mystery, no traditional restaurant is complete without a really good pizza option.”

If you’re in Texas in search of the best slice the Lone Star State has to offer, you’ll want to head down south. RD says that Big Lou’s Pizza in San Antonio is serving them up Texas style, as most of you know, everything’s bigger in Texas.

Big Lou’s serves it all, pizza, calzones, wings, pasta, wraps, sandwiches, salads, and desserts! The restaurant says, “Since 2002, we’ve won critical acclaim for our pizza and wings, as well as being named the best all-around neighborhood pizza joint and recognized by publications such as, the San Antonio Express News, The Current, San Antonio Magazine, CultureMap, Eater, Taste of Home and Narcity to name a few.”