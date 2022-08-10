DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!

The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?

NationalToday says, “In other words, we long for a lazy day. And yet, when we set aside a day to do nothing, we find it difficult to actually be lazy — as if we’re hardwired to do something, even if we don’t really need to do anything.”

We found a report by Trips to Discover of the nine best lazy rivers in Texas! Be sure to check them out for more about this list:

Schlitterbahn Galveston

Hawaiian Falls Water Park – Garland

JW Marriott San Antonio Hill County Resort

BSR Cable Park – Waco

Great Wolf Lodge – Grapevine

Hyatt Regency Hill Country and Spa – San Antonio

Wet ‘n’ Wild Splashtown – Spring

The Comal River – Comal Springs