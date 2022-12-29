DALLAS (KDAF) — 5, 4, 3, 2, 1, Happy New Year! The countdown is on for 2023 and we want to make sure you know the best spots in Texas to ring in the new year.

We checked out a report from The Travel on the 10 top spots in Texas for celebrating the turn of time to a new year!

“Stroll along the streets of Dallas and witness spectacular acrobatics, or walk along Lady Bird Lake in Austin for a breathtaking firework display — the possibilities are endless! Travelers looking for an awesome place to ring in the new year should definitely try out these 10 amazing places in Texas,” the report said.

Here are the top 10 Texas cities:

Sugar Land Lubbock Amarillo El Paso South Padre Island Corpus Christi San Antonio Houston Dallas Austin

Whether it’s fireworks, food, nightlife, or even peace and quiet, you can’t go wrong with these spots along the Lone Star State.