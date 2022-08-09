DALLAS (KDAF) — Books are one of the great ways to internalize some key knowledge about almost anything in the world we call home, and if you call Texas home, why not read about the Lone Star State?

So, why the talk about books? Well, Tuesday, August 9 is National Book Lovers Day! NationalToday says, “Books, books, and more books! Traditions for the day are all about books! Some of the many traditions of National Book Lovers Day include taking advantage of the great discounts on paperbacks, having a book haul, starting a new book, reading a new genre, donating books, encouraging others to read, and reading a book adaption of a movie you like.”

In order to help Texans and those curious about the Lone Star State, we checked out a report from Publishers Weekly that named the 10 best books about Texas. Here’s a list of the books they named:

The Son by Philipp Meyer

Blood Meridian by Cormac McCarthy

Lone Star: A History of Texas and the Texans by T.R. Fehrenbach

Big Wonderful Thing: A History of Texas by Stephen Harrigan

Empire of the Summer Moon: Quanah Parker and the Rise and Fall of the Comanches, the Most Powerful Indian Tribe in American History by S. C. Gwynne

The Searchers by Alan Le May

The Evolution of a State, Or, Recollections of Old Texas Days by Noah Smithwick

Texian Illiad: A Military History of the Texas Revolution by Stephen L. Hardin

The Liars’ Club by Mary Karr

Chronicle of the Narvaez Expedition by Alvar Nunez Cabeza de Vaca

For more about these books, check out the report by Publishers Weekly by clicking here.