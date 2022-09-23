DALLAS (KDAF) — We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.

This time, the city of Fort Worth is getting a shout-out from a report from Yelp about where diners can find the best empanada in every state across the country.

The report says, “You’re in for a savory treat. We’re talking about empanadas, piping hot pillows of dough stuffed with filling. With roots dating back to a Spanish cookbook in the 1500s, they’re most commonly found throughout Central America, South America, and the Caribbean, with many other cultures adopting similarly-styled pastries.”

For Texas, the report said, it’s Fort Worth’s Del Campo Empanadas getting the spotlight. On this Cowtown menu, you can find empanadas filled with beef, chicken, ham & cheese, shrimp, spinach, Caprese, and even some delicious desserts.

The restaurant says, “It all started a few years ago with small orders from friends and neighbors and on May 20, 2020, in the middle of a worldwide pandemic, our Argentinian-American dream came true as we opened the doors to our restaurant, Del Campo Empanadas – located just a few blocks away from the neighborhood in which we live in and in the community in which we have raised our family.”