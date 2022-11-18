DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you ever wondered where you can get the best pastries in your state or for that matter in the entire United States? Well, here’s your sign.

Recently Yelp put together a report of the top spots for pastries in every state in the country as well as provinces in Canada for your eating pleasure. So, if you’re looking for the very best, pay attention.

“From coffee shops to patisseries, there are so many local businesses where you can find your favorite pastry. Whatever it is you’re craving, we’ve rounded up the best spots to get pastries,” the report said.

For a taste of the best in the Lone Star State, you’ll have to travel down to Houston for all the delicious pastries you desire at Mademoiselle Louise. This place has it all from fresh bread to viennoiseries, patisseries, and beverages to wash all the good-tasting carbs down.

The restaurant said, “Born in Normandy, in France, Frederick has always enjoyed making pastry. He discovered the art of patisserie thanks to his paternal grandmother Louise (affectionately nicknamed “Louisette”) and his mother Cécile. Both of them are also from Normandy but are different from each other; one with her Normandy tart with apple brandy, and the other with her pancakes and galette pastries.

“While keeping his passion for pastry, Frederick’s professional career went in a different direction: into telecommunications.”