DALLAS (KDAF) — Finding a new job in 2023 could be on your list of New Year resolutions, but where are the best places in the US you need to be looking for new employment in?

A report from Moneypenny Resources found that two Texas cities are among the five best in the US for job seekers in 2023 and that another North Texas city is among the top cities for role flexibility.

While the Big Apple is the top spot Houston and Dallas aren’t far behind when it comes to being the best cities for job seekers:

New York Houston Boston Dallas Washington D.C.

“As for the other top 5 US cities for jobs, Houston Texas is looking to be a hotspot for those after work in the energy, mining, and utilities sector, which accounted for 646 of Houston’s 7,708 new job offers,” the report said.

“Boston is also not far behind the Texan giant, offering 7,461 new roles, 665 of which were specifically in the healthcare industry, and the same can be said for Dallas Texas’s 7,324 January job offers, with companies seeking 542 new healthcare staff overall.”

Also, when it comes to flexible jobs, it seems that another North Texas city is bringing the goods when it comes to the flexibility of when and where you work listed right behind Messa, Arizona and Fresno, California.

” For those after full-time roles, Mesa Arizona might be your best bet. 74% of the total new jobs they offered were full-time positions, as were 73% of those being advertised in Fresno California. Philadelphia Pennsylvania, Denver Colorado, and Arlington Texas were also very high up on the list for full-time roles, with 72% of offered jobs falling into this category,” the report added.