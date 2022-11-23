DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Texas, yes it is in the south, and when you’re in the south you normally think of politeness, right?

Well, a report from Zippia took a look at the rudest states in the country, and with that, comes finding the most polite states as well. They knew that one can’t just measure the politeness/rudeness of a place willy-nilly, so, to determine which states are the rudest they looked at the percentage of rude drivers, average tip, amount of cursing to customer service agents, and how rude the rest of the country finds the state.

Before we reveal where Texas landed, we wanted you to see the top 10 rudest states in the country (spoiler alert, Texas isn’t in the top 10):

Rhode Island Massachusetts Virginia New York California Washington New Jersey Utah Illinois Ohio

Coming in at No. 35 is the Lone Star State, not quite the most polite, but close enough that no one is going to get mad at the landing.