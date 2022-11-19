DALLAS (KDAF) — We all know that good ole Dr. Pepper is the choice of drink in the great state of Texas, but how does it stack up with all of the other soft drinks in the country?

Saturday, November 19 is National Carbonated Beverage With Caffeine Day and it’s important to celebrate it with the best of the best the great U.S. of A. has to offer.

“Celebrate today by having your fill of carbonated beverages with caffeine. Even if carbonated drinks with caffeine are not your thing, join the celebrations and have some fun by taking a sip or two of any available drinks,” NationalToday says.

We checked out a report from Restaurant Clicks on the most popular soft drinks in the US and DP did make the list, but where did they land?

At the top spot was Coca Coal, but Dr. Pepper wasn’t far behind coming in a healthy No. 2.

“No matter what you call them, carbonated beverages have been an American staple for over 100 years. Most early sodas were concocted by pharmacists and marketed as medicine for indigestion and mood disorders – and featured ingredients like cocaine and lithium,” the report said.

Here is a look at the full rankings:

Coca Cola Dr. Pepper Fanta Diet Coke Pepsi Sprite 7-Up Mountain Dew Diet Pepsi Sierra Mist Sunkist Red Bull Jarritos Soda A&W Root Beer