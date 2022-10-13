DALLAS (KDAF) — There are staples when it comes to Texas cuisine in the forms of barbecue, Tex-Mex, chili, and just meat in general. But Texas is known for its diversity, and with diversity comes some of the best food the world has to offer right in the Lone Star State.

One of the most popular cuisines worldwide is from India and whether you enjoy a quick take-out option or a more formal sit-down restaurant, Indian food has become ever-so-popular as the years go by. We know Dallas and other big cities in Texas have great options, but it seems that a smaller city down south might just have them beat according to a report from Yelp.

Yelp released a report of the top Indian eatery in every U.S. state and it dives deep into the cuisine and showcases all sorts of restaurants from small to large.

The report says, “From classic dishes like garlic naan, biryani and spicy curries to modern Indian fusion fare, there is no shortage of variety on this list. Enjoy a meal paired with a refreshing cocktail in the ornately decorated dining room at Royal Taj in Maryland or grab some street cart samosas and chaat from Mysttik Masala in NYC.”

In Texas, you’ll have to go down to Kingsville to Spice Station to enjoy the best Indian food the Lone Star State has to offer. This restaurant offers delivery, and takeout, and even takes reservations. You can’t go wrong with menu items like:

Butter chicken

Chicken 65

Chicken curry

Fish curry

Ginger chicken masala

Chicken tikka masala