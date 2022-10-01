DALLAS (KDAF) — Yes, it’s time to talk about eating something other than barbecue, steaks and meat-filled tacos because Saturday, October 1 is World Vegetarian Day. But why not take it to the next level and really test your tastebuds?

“Vegetarian diets typically involve consuming lots of the good stuff you can’t always find in meat: fiber, folic acid, vitamins C and E, magnesium, unsaturated fat, and tons of phytochemicals. That translates into lower cholesterol, reduced risk of heart disease, lower blood pressure, and a healthier weight,” NationalToday said.

We know cutting out meat is one thing, but going completely vegan is another, but why not go for all the marbles when trying something new? You’re in luck as well, VegNews released a report of the 10 best cities in the Lone Star State with must-visit vegan restaurants. We wanted to share its findings with you to encourage an attempt at a newfound diet choice, or simply find some fun new restaurants to eat at!

The report says, “The plant-based movement has spread in every direction—from the border towns to the big cities—as more Texans are awakening to the benefits and deliciousness of vegan food. No matter where you live or where your travels take you, there will always be a delicious vegan meal available nearby.”

Here’s a look at the reports top 10 cities and the vegan restaurants you have to eat at when visiting!

Brownsville – Veggie Del Sol San Antonio – Hash, Project Pollo & Vegan Avenue Houston – Verdine, Green Seed Vegan, Veegos & Sinfull Bakery Austin – Citizen Eatery, Counter Culture, The Vegan Nom & Rebel Cheese Killeen – Vibez Kitchen Midland – Brew St. Brew & Food El Paso – Grown Together, Veggie Jackson & One Grub Community Arlington – Loving Hut Dallas – Belse, Vegan Vibrationz, El Palote, Spiral Diner & Bakery Frisco – Jeff’s Vegan