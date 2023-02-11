DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to get your coffee-drinking socks on as it’s time to celebrate the delicious and artsy latte today!

Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Latte Day! “The best day to get a latte is on National Latte Day. Go to your favorite coffee shop and grab your favorite variation of this drink.”

So, who’s got the best coffee in Texas? Well, we checked out a report from Tasting Table on the best coffee shop in every state and while all eyes might be on Dallas, you’ll have to go deep into Longhorn country for some top-notch Texas coffee.

The best coffee shop in the Lone Star State can be found at Greater Goods Coffee Co. in Austin!

“Texans are never shy to tell you they have the biggest, best, oldest, and most impressive of pretty much anything. But in the case of Austin’s Greater Goods, Roast Magazine actually backs up their Lone Star Bravado, naming them Micro Roaster of the Year in 2021. Their Bright Minds – a medium roast with cherry cola and white pear notes – was also awarded a 93-point rating from Coffee Review.

Portions of every Greater Goods sale are donated to a local Texas charity. The shop also offers classes in everything from barista basics to making latte art to help enrich the community,” the report said.