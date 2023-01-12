DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you feel like traffic in Dallas is worst than in other cities? Well, you may be right.

A report from INRIX has ranked 25 of the biggest metro areas in the country based on which cities saw the biggest traffic delays in 2022.

According to the report, Dallas ranked 14th out of 25 with traffic costing Dallas drivers about $953 per driver in 2022. Traffic cost the city about $3.1 billion in 2022. Here’s where other Texas cities ranked:

Houston – 9

Austin – 18

The top 10 cities were as follows:

Chicago, IL Boston, MA New York City, NY Philadelphia, PA Miami, FL Los Angeles, CA San Francisco, CA Washington D.C. Houston, TX Atlanta, GA

For the full report, visit INRIX.