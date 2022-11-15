DALLAS (KDAF) — You know what they say, everything is bigger in Texas and that’s true when it comes to food, sports, and much more, but according to a new report, it’s got three major metros at the top 10 in the country for the biggest job growth in 2022.

That’s according to a report from Texas Real Estate Source as they looked at data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to find which large metros in the country have seen the biggest jump in job growth since 2021.

“Nearly 30 million Americans moved between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of those who packed up, 11% moved because of a new job or job transfer, the second most common reason for moving after wanting a newer, better, or larger home,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the report’s top 10 metros that have seen the biggest job growth in the last year:

Dallas Houston Miami Portland Riverside Orlando Atlanta Austin New York Charlotte

Here is how the report came to these rankings, “Metros include the main city as well as its surrounding towns and suburbs. This analysis focused on the 51 metros with a population of 1 million or more. Rankings were determined by percent change from August 2021 to August 2022, the latest data available.”