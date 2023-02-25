DALLAS (KDAF) — Around the country nearly half of all coworking spaces can be found in suburbs outside major metropolitan areas and according to a report from Coworking Cafe, three North Texas burbs are among the best in the US.

While suburbs in California, Virginia, Arizona, Florida, and more dominate the list, these suburbs in North Texas aren’t too far behind when it comes to coworking spaces (outside of Irvine, CA which has a whopping 91 spaces).

Plano – 19 spaces

Irving – 14 spaces

Frisco – 11 spaces

The report said, “Overall, the Southeast and Southwest tend to be suburban-driven office markets. In fact, according to various studies, higher-quality and class A assets in suburban markets performed better than central business district office markets in 2022.

“That was proven to be true in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, which also makes the podium due to its high number of coworking spaces in the suburbs with a total of 121.

