DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be early in the new year still, but it’s never too early to plan a weekend getaway, especially with kids involved in the plans. So, where are the best spots to have a getaway in Texas with kids along for the ride?

We checked out a report from Trips To Discover as they found the best kid-friendly weekend getaways throughout the Lone Star State!

“Texas is a huge state that is perfect for road trips and vacations with the kids.

“There are lots of family activities to do in the big cities and small towns throughout the state, as well as state and national parks to get outside and active together. With mild weather during much of the year and affordable prices for food and entertainment, there’s no bad time to plan a trip with family in Texas,” the report said.

Here’s a look at some of the top suggestions from the report, for the full list, click here:

Grapevine

Dinosaur Valley State Park

Brazos Bend State Park

Big Bend National Park

San Antonio

Inks Lake State Park

Palo Duro Canyon State Park

Port Aransas

Padre island National Seashore