Reforms pushed in George Floyd’s native Texas as trial nears

George Floyd died while in police custody on May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Credit: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Lawmakers in Texas are taking up a sweeping police reform package named in honor of Houston native George Floyd. It comes as a white former Minneapolis police officer is set to stand trial next week in Floyd’s death. Floyd grew up in Houston and was laid to rest in the nation’s fourth-largest city last summer. Gov. Greg Abbott privately met with the Floyd family last year and floated the possibility of a law named in honor of Floyd that would take aim at police brutality. But the initial George Floyd Act rolled out by Democrats has yet to attract GOP support.

