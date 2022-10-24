Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Texas using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Alligator Gar
– Weight: 279 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Rio Grande River
– Record set by Bill Valverde in 1951
American Eel
– Weight: 1 lbs 8.64 oz
– Length: 31″
– Location: Lake Lavon
– Record set by Marc Jones in 2000
Bighead Carp
– Weight: 90 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 55.5″
– Location: Lake Kirby
– Record set by Timothy Conner in 2000
Bigmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 58 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 40.75″
– Location: Lake Sam Rayburn
– Record set by Allen Chesney in 1994
Black Bullhead
– Weight: 4 lbs 0.32 oz
– Length: 18″
– Location: Navarro Mills Lake
– Record set by Roy Calame in 1984
Black Crappie
– Weight: 3 lbs 92 oz
– Length: 18.5″
– Location: lake Fork
– Record set by George Ward in 2003
Blue Catfish
– Weight: 121 lbs 5 oz
– Length: 58″
– Location: Lake Texoma
– Record set by Cody Mullenix in 2004
Bluegill Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 13 oz
– Length: 11.5″
– Location: Purtis Creek
– Record set by James Sides in 1993
Bowfin
– Weight: 17 lbs 10.4 oz
– Length: 36.5″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Brenda Walsh in 1993
Brook Trout
– Weight: 0 lbs 10.72 oz
– Length: 12″
– Location: Guadalupe River
– Record set by Bryan Hendricks in 1984
Brown Trout
– Weight: 7 lbs 1.92 oz
– Length: 24″
– Location: Guadalupe River
– Record set by Jeff Delong in 1986
Chain Pickerel
– Weight: 4 lbs 12 oz
– Length: 23.75″
– Location: Pat Mayse Lake
– Record set by Robert Finch in 1996
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 36 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 38″
– Location: Pedernales River
– Record set by Mrs. Joe Cockrell in 1965
Common Carp
– Weight: 41 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 40″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Vaughn Osmond in 2005
Flathead Catfish
– Weight: 98 lbs 8 oz
– Length: 53″
– Location: Lake Palestine
– Record set by James Laster in 1998
Freshwater Drum
– Weight: 44 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 38.5″
– Location: Conroe
– Record set by Jesse Ashley in 2011
Gizzard Shad
– Weight: 2 lbs 10.72 oz
– Length: 18″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Darryl Freeman in 1997
Golden Shiner
– Weight: 0 lbs 8.32 oz
– Length: 11″
– Location: Lake Placid
– Record set by Brian Rankin in 1996
Goldeye
– Weight: 2 lbs 5 oz
– Length: 17.5″
– Location: Lake Texoma
– Record set by Mandy Richmond in 1996
Grass Carp
– Weight: 44 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 46″
– Location: Bastrop Bayou
– Record set by Jack Singleton in 1998
Grass Pickerel
– Weight: 0 lbs 7.04 oz
– Length: 13.75″
– Location: Lake Sam Rayburn
– Record set by Pete Ellis in 1995
Green Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 3.52 oz
– Length: 9.29″
– Location: Tehuacana Creek
– Record set by Rickie Rivard in 1995
Hybrid Bass
– Weight: 4 lbs 11 oz
– Length: 20.39″
– Location: San Marcos River
– Record set by Lance Wester in 1999
Hybrid Bass
– Weight: 19 lbs 10.56 oz
– Length: 35.16″
– Location: Ray Hubbard Lake
– Record set by John Haney in 1984
Hybrid Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs
– Length: 12.5 “
– Location: Bardwell Lake
– Record set by Scot Pekrul in 2004
Ladyfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 3.84 oz
– Length: 10.5″
– Location: Trinity River
– Record set by Mark LaBurt in 2000
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 18 lbs 2.88 oz
– Length: 25.5″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Barry StClair in 1992
Longear Sunfish
– Weight: 0 lbs 7.68 oz
– Length: 7.5″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Tyler Russell in 1998
Longnose Gar
– Weight: 50 lbs 5 oz
– Location: Trinity River
– Record set by Townsend Miller in 1954
Northern Pike
– Weight: 18 lbs 4.48 oz
– Length: 41″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Mike Sharpe in 1981
Pacu
– Weight: 1 lbs 12.32 oz
– Length: 13.5″
– Location: Claiborne West Pond
– Record set by Richard Zerko in 1995
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 8 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 26.5″
– Location: Nueces River
– Record set by Timothy Boehm in 2010
Red Drum
– Weight: 36 lbs 13.28 oz
– Length: 44″
– Location: Fairfield Lake
– Record set by Billy Tyus in 2001
Redbreast Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 10.08 oz
– Length: 12″
– Location: Comal River
– Record set by Alex Labowski in 1997
Redear Sunfish
– Weight: 2 lbs 15.84 oz
– Length: 14″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by John Runnels in 1997
River Carpsucker
– Weight: 2 lbs 1.6 oz
– Length: 16.25″
– Location: Trinity River
– Record set by Del Sowders in 1996
Rock Bass
– Weight: 0 lbs 13.28 oz
– Length: 10.25″
– Location: San Marcos River
– Record set by Chad Thomas in 1997
Saugeye
– Weight: 7 lbs 12.5 oz
– Length: 27″
– Location: Lake Kirby
– Record set by Robert Quintanilla in 1998
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 7 lbs 14.88 oz
– Length: 23″
– Location: Lake Meredith
– Record set by Timothy Teague in 1998
Smallmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 82 lbs 3.52 oz
– Length: 43.5″
– Location: Lake Athens
– Record set by Randy Collins in 1993
Spotted Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 9.92 oz
– Length: 22.75″
– Location: Alan Henry Reservoir
– Record set by Erik Atkins in 2011
Spotted Gar
– Weight: 9 lbs 12.8 oz
– Length: 36.5″
– Location: Lake Mexia
– Record set by Rick Rivard in 1994
Spotted Sunfish
– Length: 6″
– Location: San Marcos River
– Record set by Mike Schlimgen in 2008
Striped Bass
– Weight: 53 lbs 0 oz
– Length: 48″
– Location: Brazos River
– Record set by Ron Venerable in 1999
Tarpon
– Weight: 10 lbs 1.92 oz
– Length: 37″
– Location: Lake Braunig
– Record set by Paul Willette in 1986
Tiger Muskellunge
– Weight: 9 lbs 1 oz
– Length: 32″
– Location: Lake Nocona
– Record set by Mike Gaines in 1979
Walleye
– Weight: 11 lbs 14.08 oz
– Length: 31.75″
– Location: Lake Meredith
– Record set by Hank McWilliams Jr. in 1990
Warmouth
– Weight: 1 lbs 4.8 oz
– Length: 10.5″
– Location: Town Lake
– Record set by Ralph Manns Jr. in 1991
White Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 8.96 oz
– Length: 20.75″
– Location: Colorado River
– Record set by David Cordill in 1977
White Crappie
– Weight: 4 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Navarro Mills Lake
– Record set by G.G. Wooderson in 1968
Yellow Bass
– Weight: 3 lbs
– Length: 17.50″
– Location: Sabine River
– Record set by Butch Koehler in 2009
Yellow Bullhead
– Weight: 3 lbs 3.2 oz
– Length: 16.25″
– Location: Lake Fork
– Record set by Herschell Spears in 1997
Yellow Perch
– Weight: 1 lbs 0.64 oz
– Length: 12.5″
– Location: Lake Meredith
– Record set by Melvin Vick in 1996