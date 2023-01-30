HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The latest romantic comedy by Jennifer Lopez, “Shotgun Wedding,” premiered Friday on Amazon Prime–potentially shuffling Texans rankings of her best movies.

Many in South Texas know Lopez from her 1997 role in “Selena.” However, her rom-com career did not take off until 2001 when she played Matthew McConaughey’s love interest in “The Wedding Planner.”

In advance of the premiere of “Shotgun Wedding”, a ranking of the most-searched J. Lo rom-coms revealed Texans resonate most with the Latina’s movie about trouble with your suegra.

The report showed a state-by-state breakdown of the actress’s rom-com popularity and was compiled by an ATT preferred dealer site.

In Texas, people were most inclined to search for the movie “Monster-in-Law,” a film about Charlotte (played by Jennifer Lopez) whose love life looks bleak until she meets the perfect man, Kevin. However, Kevin’s mother will stop at nothing to ruin their relationship.

Viola, Charlotte’s suegra, even goes as far as wearing white to her son’s wedding. The catty film is voted as most searched in 11 states: Deleware, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas and Wyoming.

Although popular, the number one most searched J.Lo rom-com film nationwide was “Out of Sight,” starring Jenny from the block and George Clooney.

The movie is about a notoriously successful bank robber who busts out of jail and falls in love with Lopez’s character. The twist is, she’s a federal marshal.

In third place was the movie “Marry Me,” in which J.Lo and Owen Wilson play an unlikely newlywed couple.

According to the results, it seems Americans love seeing Lopez in a wedding dress. The movie “Shotgun Wedding” ranked number four most searched in the country with four states backing it. Yet that could change as the movie premiered on streaming service Amazon Prime on Friday, Jan. 27.

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, many are searching for cute date ideas or movies to watch to get them in their feels. This ranking of J.Lo starring rom-coms could be helpful, and the best part is the movie love list “don’t cost a thing.”