DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, Rangers fans, you’ve got your guys going to the big game. While it’s too early for the World Series, why not celebrate a feat that deservedly needs some recognition.

The Texas Rangers will now have two representatives on the American League All-Star Game roster as shortstop Corey Seager will join pitcher Martin Perez as a replacement for Toronto’s George Springer.

So far, Perez has marked up a 7-2 record with an ERA of 2.72 with 86 strikeouts. Meanwhile, Seager is batting a .245 average with 21 home runs, 48 RBIs and an OPS of .787.

The Rangers have a record of 41-45 which has them ranked 3rd in the AL West. Seager leads the team in home runs, Perez has the most wins and best ERA among the pitchers and you can’t discount Seagers defensive play for the Rangers at short.

The Rangers report, “This is the third consecutive All-Star Game for the Rangers to have multiple players selected to the American League roster (3 each in 2019 and 2021), with at least one pitcher and one position player picked in all three years. There was no All-Star Game in 2020 due to the pandemic. “

The All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 19!