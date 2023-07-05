DALLAS(KDAF)—All you dog lovers and treat enthusiasts are invited! ‘Battle of the Beggins’ is returning, thanks to a partnership between Purina and Walmart.

Purina is launching a crowdsourcing campaign in collaboration with Walmart to let dog lovers choose the new flavor that will become a staple at Walmart in 2024.

If you are a pet parent, you can vote between “Bratwurst & Bacon Flavor” and “BBQ, Beef & Bacon Flavor.

Purina said,” The Beggin’ treat flavor that receives the most votes by September 30 will be in Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com by early 2024. and on Walmart.com by early 2024″.

“We loved seeing our customers get excited about the campaign and rollout of ‘Backyard Bacon Cheeseburger Flavor’ last year, and we can’t wait to see which flavor comes out on top this year,” said Tim Brunt, Senior Brand Manager at Purina.

You can visit the Beggin Flavor Challenge’s website to vote for your dog’s favorite flavor!