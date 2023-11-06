America’s Happiest Hound, Hershey.

Image: Instagram @mommatohershey

DALLAS (KDAF) — Now this is a story that will definitely start your Monday right!

Lucky four-legged resident, Hershey, from Fort Worth has won the National title of “Happiest Hound’ in a competition that assessed the joy of canines from across the country.

The competition was hosted by TrustedHousesitters, a pet-sitting platform that connects pet lovers and pet parents. The platform invited owners to submit pictures of their happiest, most go-lucky furry friend!

Monica Wesevich, Hershey’s owner, believes that he definitely fits the mold for a happy hound. Hershey she says is very friendly with other animals because of his bright personality.

“[Hershey’s] superpower is building lasting fur-riendships,” said owner Monica Wesevich. “He does this by his calm and pleasant presence to all animals. We can literally see pet’s anxiety decrease right before our eyes thanks to Hershey.”

Hershey won a year of free membership with TrustedHousesitters, a pet-sitting platform that connects pet lovers and pet parents. Sitters can discover unique homestays around the world in exchange for caring for adorable pets. Please visit TrustedHousesitters to learn more. And to see more pictures of America’s happiest hound, check out Hershey’s IG with his mom, @mommatohershey.