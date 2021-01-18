‘Pro-Nazi’ flyers left outside Abilene homes on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several flyers containing ‘pro-Nazi’ propaganda were left outside homes in Abilene overnight.

A resident and his daughter spent the morning picking up more than 200 flyers from their northeast Abilene neighborhood

Police say the flyers were placed at several homes by 14First the Foundation – a group out of Spokane, Washington. They describe themselves as a “pro-white” organization “fighting for the white race.”

The flyers circulated around one northeast neighborhood Monday included a picture of a swastika, as well as text attacking Martin Luther King, Jr. and President-elect Joe Biden.

A social media post from police says that, “although this material could be troubling to citizens, you should simply throw it away.”

However, anyone who is aware of a specific threat is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.