DALLAS (KDAF) — Presidents’ Day is celebrated on Monday, February 20 in 2023 and it’s the perfect time to brush up on your history and learn about the leaders of the past in the United States. We’re here to help you out with some cool Texas, US president facts.

For starters, Texas is home to two presidents, Dwight D. Eisenhower, and Lyndon B. Johnson!

Eisenhower was the 34th president of the U.S. and was in office from January 1953 to January 1961. He was born in Denison, Texas in 1890 and died in 1969.

Johnson was the 36th president of the U.S. and was in office from November 1963 to January 1969. He was born in Stonewall, Texas in 1908 and died in 1973.

Texas is tied with North Carolina and Vermont with the fourth-most presidents produced in the state:

Virginia – 8 New York – 5 Massachusetts – 4 North Carolina, Texas, and Vermont (tied) – 2