DALLAS (KDAF) — When you get the presidential stamp of approval, you know the food and drinks are good and that’s true for a Central Texas eatery as it was ranked the best Mexican restaurant in Texas.

There’s no better place to trust with having some margaritas with your friends than a Mexican restaurant, it’s a specialty cocktail that many places serve, but few perfect. Wednesday, February 22 was National Margarita Day which gives plenty of reason to extend celebrations into the end of the week and the weekend!

National Today said, “Head to your favorite Mexican restaurant to enjoy one of the great pairings, tacos and margaritas. Invite your friends, your neighbors, your co-workers, your boss, your enemies, even. With margaritas and tacos, it’ll be a party.”

A report from Taste of Home found the best Mexican Restaurant in every state, and Texas’ pick can be found in Austin with some presidential alumni who’ve eaten there. Don’t miss out on Fonda San Miguel in Austin!

“In the state that literally created Tex-Mex, it’s tough to pick a favorite—so we let U.S. presidents do it. Both Lyndon B. Johnson and George W. Bush have eaten at Fonda San Miguel, the stunning Austin landmark that’s been dishing out some of the freshest, most authentic Mexican food in Texas since the 1970s. Agree with the POTUS’ picks? Check out more presidents’ favorite foods,” the report said.