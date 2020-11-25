Prescription delivery via Uber Eats app launches in Texas

DALLAS (NewsNation Now) — We are living in the age of instant gratification. We have access to the world with just the push of a button, and in the time of COVID-19, the medical marketplace is ever-changing. As of last week, Texans in a few major cities can now get their prescriptions delivered right to their front door using Uber Eats.

Groceries, clothing, online banking, at-home workouts — there is almost nothing that can’t be delivered to, or done from the comforts of your own home in 2020. Americans have grown accustomed to having the world at their fingertips, and in the midst of a pandemic, that access, especially when it comes to staying healthy, is encouraged.

“I think it has changed our behavior and accelerated it toward a more delivery, digital-focused world,” said Talha Sattar, the CEO and founder of Nimble RX. The California-based pharmaceutical company has launched prescription delivery to Texas all through your Uber Eats app.

“You open your Uber Eats app, and right there you see a tab for prescription,” said Sattar. “You tell us what prescription you want, we can get it dispensed. Our pharmacy partners will work with your insurance company to make sure we use whatever insurance you have.”

Sattar says you can schedule a speedy delivery as soon as 20 minutes later. Controlled, habit-forming substances won’t be offered. NewsNation asked an unaffiliated Oklahoma pharmacist, Dr. Erin Nixon, about her thoughts on a third-party handling your personal prescriptions during COVID.

“Pharmacies tend to be where sick people congregate,” said Nixon. “And if my 82-year-old grandma can not go into the pharmacy, then that’s definitely a pro!”

But she does have concerns — mainly that the prescription is delivered in its entirety, on time, through responsible hands.

“Is the pharmacy putting some sort of tamper-tape across the seal? Is the pharmacy stapling the bag? Is the medication temperature controlled?” Nixon asked.

Nixon urges the Uber Eats recipient to pay attention to these questions. As of now, the service is only taking off in Dallas, Houston, and Austin. And while Nixon says in-person doctor/patient relationships can’t disappear, she understands the appeal of having this option expand to other states.

“If your pharmacy is the only pharmacy in the area that provides this service, that would be a big draw to get people to shop at your stores,” she said.

“As we all know, prescriptions tend to be very personal—they impact everyone’s health. And I think consumers want certainty, they want a great experience and I think that’s what we’re trying to focus and deliver on,” said Sattar.

Sattar added that tens of thousands of deliveries have been made through Uber so far without much incident. As of now, it will cost you the price of your prescription plus a $3 service fee — something he says most consumers are likely willing to pay for convenience and safety in 2020.