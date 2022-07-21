DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems everyone and their mom is going after the Mega Millions jackpot as it reaches over $600 million, but the Powerball jackpot is slowly but surely gaining steam as another drawing allows the jackpot to roll on and reach over $100 million.

While the July 20 drawing didn’t have anyone win the jackpot or anyone in Texas win the $1 million secondary prize there was a high-dollar winner from this drawing in the Lone Star State. The lottery shows that a $150,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold in Texas and that ticket matched four of the five winning numbers along with the Powerball.

Initially that ticket would have won just $50,000 but the player chose the Megaplier option launching the ticket to the $150,000 win. In total there were over 35,000 winners in Texas that won at least $4 and as much as $150,000 form this drawing.