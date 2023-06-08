DALLAS (KDAF) — Sammon’s Park at the AT&T Performing Arts Center is bringing back its patio Sessions for the summer.

The free concerts feature local artists performing outside the Center Cafe. “Every Thursday evening from 5:30-7:30 p.m., guests can come out to enjoy the best happy hour has to offer – live music, beautiful scenery, fun games, putt-putt golf, and of course beverages,” At&T Performing Arts said.

The next event will be June 8, with Damoyee at Happy Hour, UnPlugged. Damoyee is known for her award-winning electronic alternative R&B music.

The events are free after RSVP, to find out more click here.