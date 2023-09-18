The video above is from a previous segment

DALLAS (KDAF) — A popular Mexican restaurant that closed its doors in East Dallas early this year, is finally making a comeback announcement to the public.

La Mina, a Mexican restaurant at The Village closed its doors in early February with the space turned into temporarily a private event space, according to The Village.

A new Instagram post has many foodies excited for its return. “Aligning with the first full moon of the fall equinox, La Mina will once again open its doors to the public – reinvented, renewed, reborn,” the caption read.

With a little mystery in its midst, La Mina is planning its revival for Sept. 29, 2023.