DALLAS (KDAF) — Pickleball is a trending sport thats taking over parks and outdoor courts all over the nation.
Including, right in your backyard! Dallas has many different places for you and your friends to enjoy a day of pickleball in the sun.
Here are some places to check out
- Chicken N Pickle | Grapevine & Grand Prairie
- Cole Park | Uptown
- Courtside Kitchen | Fort Worth
- FieldHouse USA | Cedar Park
- The Courts of Mckinney | McKinney
Try these pickleball spots and enjoy your time in the sun with good friends and game!