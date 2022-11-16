DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season whether you like it or not. With the holidays comes Christmas and one of the staples of Christmas is the Christmas tree.

If you’re looking to switch it up from your fake tree tucked away in the closet or looking to continue the tradition of going out to get a real tree for your house, we found a report ranking the best spots in the country to buy a holiday tree in 2022.

For your living room, or wherever you put the family tree a report from Yelp says you need to visit one of these 25 spots in the country for the very best selection. One of these spots just so happens to be planted in the North Texas city of Plano.

If you’re in Texas and looking for the best, you’ll have to head over to Plano’s Moomey Christmas Trees! Here is some more information about the retail Christmas tree lot:

“1307 Coit Road, Plano, Texas 75075 231 920 6862 call or text. Texting is better if we are busy. We will get back to you asap.” Moomey Christmas Trees

Here is Yelp’s top 25: