DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the holiday season whether you like it or not. With the holidays comes Christmas and one of the staples of Christmas is the Christmas tree.
If you’re looking to switch it up from your fake tree tucked away in the closet or looking to continue the tradition of going out to get a real tree for your house, we found a report ranking the best spots in the country to buy a holiday tree in 2022.
For your living room, or wherever you put the family tree a report from Yelp says you need to visit one of these 25 spots in the country for the very best selection. One of these spots just so happens to be planted in the North Texas city of Plano.
If you’re in Texas and looking for the best, you’ll have to head over to Plano’s Moomey Christmas Trees! Here is some more information about the retail Christmas tree lot:
“1307 Coit Road, Plano, Texas 75075
231 920 6862 call or text. Texting is better if we are busy. We will get back to you asap.”Moomey Christmas Trees
Here is Yelp’s top 25:
- Tahoe Christmas Trees (Los Angeles, CA)
- Marks Christmas Trees (Santa Rosa, CA)
- The Christmas Tree Stand (Philadelphia, PA)
- Family Christmas Tree Farm (El Cajon, CA)
- Cozzolino’s Christmas Trees (Half Moon Bay, CA)
- Boston Christmas Trees (Allston, MA)
- Ivy’s Christmas Trees (Chicago, IL)
- Anthony Gallo Landscaping & Nursery (Brooklyn, NY)
- Whitfill Nursery (Phoenix, AZ)
- Treedrop (Orlando, FL)
- Sorghum Mill Christmas Tree & Blackberry Farm (Edmond, OK)
- Santa’s Tree Farm (Palmetto Bay, FL)
- Leyden Farm Vineyard & Winery (West Greenwich, RI)
- Christmas Tree Brooklyn (Brooklyn, NY)
- Dull’s Tree Farm (Thorntown, IN)
- Sullivan Hardware & Garden (Indianapolis, IN)
- Columbine Christmas Tree (Denver, CO)
- Moomey Christmas Trees (Plano, TX)
- Plut’s Christmas Tree Farm (Washington Township, NJ)
- Yesteryear Pumpkin Patch & Christmas Tree (Wilsonville, OR)
- Blue Ribbon Farm (Longmont, CO)
- Seattle Christmas Tree (Seattle, WA)
- DePaul’s Urban Farm (Vienna, VA)
- Bacon’s Christmas Tree (Bremerton, WA)
- Old Stone House Gift and Garden (Reno, NV)