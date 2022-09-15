Photo of the plane owned by Chad Wilson PIPER PA-46-310P Tail number N43605 Photo from flightaware.com

UPDATE: Sept. 13, 2022, at 8:56 p.m.

According to the Coconino Sheriff’s Office Public Information Office Jon Paxton, deputies responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman.

When deputies could not reach the area, an Arizona DPS helicopter was called and located the crash scene and confirmed the two fatalities around 1:30 p.m., Arizona time.

Friends of Chad and Brandi Wilson tell Texoma’s Homepage the two did not survive.

There had been very bad storms in the area and Paxton says the helicopter had to leave the scene as more storms moved in.

Wichita County Sheriff David Duke says his office was called Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 13, by people the Wilsons were going to meet before a deputy made contact with a member of the Wilson family at their home.

The Wilsons were owners of Wilson Contracting.

SELIGMAN, Arizona (KFDX/KJTL) — A well-known Wichita Falls contractor and his wife have died in a plane crash in a remote area north of Seligman, Arizona.

According to multiple family friends, the victims were identified as Chad and Brandi Wilson, owners of Wilson Contracting of Wichita Falls.

According to Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, around 11:48 a.m. (Arizona time) on Tuesday, Sept. 13, the sheriff’s deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon Substation responded to an area north of Seligman about a report of a missing aircraft. Deputies notified the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) of a plane that had gone off radar between Kingman and Flagstaff.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Air Rescue was called to help in the search.

Around 1:30 p.m., Arizona DPS found the plane had crashed. They landed at the scene and reported two fatalities.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) was notified of the crash and was called to investigate.