AUSTIN (KXAN) – The San Antonio Zoo requested help with the naming of its newest — and maybe slowest — residents, a male and female Linnaeus’s two-toed sloth pups.
The zoo said the Zoo Crew provided three male and female name options, and with a donation of $5 per vote, you can help the zoo make a selection.
“Vote as often as you would like, knowing that each donation helps these two ‘slow much!’” the zoo said.
The name options are:
- Sol & Luna
- Lento & Dulce
- Forest & Rain
According to the zoo, voting is open now through March 26. Results are expected March 28.
KXAN has also created a poll on Twitter for voters.