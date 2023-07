DALLAS (KDAF) — Pepsi is bringing back its popular tropical-flavored cola for a limited time only.

Their pineapple flavor will only be available at Little Ceasers as part of an exclusive re-release. It’s the perfect summer treat for those who love fruity flavors.

Customers can enjoy a 16-ounce Pepsi Pineapple and a large two-topping thin-crust pizza for $9.99 starting July 17.

The promotion will only be available online through the Little Caesar app or website.