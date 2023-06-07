KDAF (DALLAS) — Plano is officially starting their summer off right at Granite Park.

The Boardwalk has announced that it’s officially throwing a beach-themed event with photo ops, food, drinks and more!

Strolling Entertainment and Joseph Veazie will perform live music at the celebration. Additionally, there will be a Brite Beauty braid bar, a Third Elm summer hat bar, Link x Lou permanent jewelry, and entertaining photo opportunities for the whole family.

The event will be held on June 17 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.