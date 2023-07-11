DALLAS(KDAF)- I guess you can’t judge anything by size, especially when it comes to renters living in Texas.

Lawn Love, a website dedicated to lawn service assistance and tips listed the 2023 most expensive areas for renters.

We suspect big cities like Houston, Dallas, or even Austin to be expensive areas to rent from, and they most definitely are.

However, The College Station and Bryan, Texas areas are considered one of the most expensive areas for renters in 2023. Lawn Love ranked College Station- Bryan at # 30.

Lawn Love said, “We compared 172 of the biggest U.S. metros based on three categories. We looked at average rent prices, year-over-year rent changes, and the share of renters spending over 30% of their income on rent and utilities, among nine total metrics”.

To see the Lawn Love entire list head over to their website.